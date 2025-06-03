Rising U.S. Job Openings Amid Layoffs: Economic Dilemmas Loom

U.S. job openings saw an increase this April, but layoffs also experienced their largest rise in nine months, indicating potential softening in the labor market. This comes amid uncertainty surrounding tariffs that have clouded the economic forecast. The Labor Department's JOLTS report revealed a significant decline in the number of workers quitting for better opportunities, reflecting diminishing consumer confidence in job prospects.

Economists attribute these conditions to the unpredictable nature of President Trump's tariff policies, which left businesses uncertain and struggling with future planning. Nonetheless, the labor market continues to support the economy despite April's resurgence in layoffs.

On the business side, job vacancies rose by 191,000 to 7.391 million at April's end, which slightly exceeded the expectations of economists. While some sectors like professional services and healthcare accounted for many unfilled positions, others like manufacturing and finance experienced declines. Amid ongoing trade policy uncertainties, businesses have adopted a cautious approach, contributing to a more restrained hiring landscape.