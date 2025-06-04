Elon Musk's Outcry: A Billionaire's Critique on Government Spending

Elon Musk intensified his disapproval of the expansive tax and spending legislation advocated by President Donald Trump. Labeling it a 'disgusting abomination,' Musk alleged that the bill would exacerbate the national deficit and criticized Republican Congress members for supporting it.

Musk's public denouncement emerges amidst President Trump's campaign to persuade Senate Republicans to ratify what he proudly calls the 'big, beautiful bill.' Already cleared by the House of Representatives, the bill faces scrutiny.

Previously tasked with spearheading government spending cuts under Trump, Musk terminated his role last week. Despite transforming several federal agencies, he fell short of achieving the sweeping financial savings anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)