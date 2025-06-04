Left Menu

Elon Musk's Outcry: A Billionaire's Critique on Government Spending

Elon Musk harshly criticized a tax and spending bill endorsed by President Trump, calling it a 'disgusting abomination' that would inflate the deficit. Despite Trump's urging, Musk expressed frustration over the bill, highlighting disappointment in its backing by Republicans in Congress. Musk recently concluded his role in Trump's administration.

Updated: 04-06-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:18 IST
Elon Musk intensified his disapproval of the expansive tax and spending legislation advocated by President Donald Trump. Labeling it a 'disgusting abomination,' Musk alleged that the bill would exacerbate the national deficit and criticized Republican Congress members for supporting it.

Musk's public denouncement emerges amidst President Trump's campaign to persuade Senate Republicans to ratify what he proudly calls the 'big, beautiful bill.' Already cleared by the House of Representatives, the bill faces scrutiny.

Previously tasked with spearheading government spending cuts under Trump, Musk terminated his role last week. Despite transforming several federal agencies, he fell short of achieving the sweeping financial savings anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

