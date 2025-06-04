Rockets and Responses: Tensions Escalate Between Syria and Israel

In an escalating conflict, two rockets launched from Syria struck the Israel-controlled Golan Heights on Tuesday, marking the first such incident since former Syrian President Bashar Assad's downfall. The attack was claimed by a recently emerged group, the Mohammed Deif Brigades, on social media.

Following the incident, Israel retaliated with airstrikes in the Daraa province of Syria, as reported by Syrian state media and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The strikes reportedly resulted in violent explosions, intensifying the already fraught relations between the two nations.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's government has yet to verify the rocket launches, though it condemned the Israeli retaliation. Amidst US efforts to lift sanctions and encourage normalization between Syria and Israel, Defense Minister Israel Katz holds the Syrian regime accountable, promising a comprehensive response to such threats.