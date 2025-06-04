Molotov Mayhem: The Attacked Off the Pearl Street
An Egyptian man, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, is charged with firebombing an event in Colorado. His family faces deportation, though unaware of his plans. Soliman injured 12 people using two Molotov cocktails during a pro-Israeli demonstration, expressing no remorse. He faces federal hate crime and state-level attempted murder charges.
- Country:
- United States
Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian living illegally in the US, faced federal hate crime and attempted murder charges for firebombing a pro-Israeli event in Boulder, Colorado. His actions injured 12 people using Molotov cocktails. Meanwhile, his family is detained by immigration officials and threatened with deportation.
Soliman had prepared 18 Molotov cocktails, initially planning to attack a demonstration for Israeli hostages on Pearl Street. His plot, however, unraveled when fear overtook him. Following his arrest, Soliman expressed no remorse and maintained his family was unaware of his intentions.
The attack occurred during heightened global tensions from the Israel-Hamas conflict. Soliman remains detained on a $10 million bond, and further charges may arise. Immigration status for his family remains unclear, amidst rising scrutiny on visa overstays in the US.
ALSO READ
Landmark Ruling: Spanish Court Condemns Racial Abuse as Hate Crime
Landmark Ruling: Valladolid Fans Convicted for Racist Abuse as Hate Crime
Terror on Pearl Street: Boulder Burns Attack Sparks National Outcry
Boulder Attack: A Terrorist Act Amid Rising Hate Crimes
Molotov Cocktails and Immigration: The Complex Case of Mohamed Sabry Soliman