An Egyptian man, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, is charged with firebombing an event in Colorado. His family faces deportation, though unaware of his plans. Soliman injured 12 people using two Molotov cocktails during a pro-Israeli demonstration, expressing no remorse. He faces federal hate crime and state-level attempted murder charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boulder | Updated: 04-06-2025 07:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 07:23 IST
Molotov Mayhem: The Attacked Off the Pearl Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian living illegally in the US, faced federal hate crime and attempted murder charges for firebombing a pro-Israeli event in Boulder, Colorado. His actions injured 12 people using Molotov cocktails. Meanwhile, his family is detained by immigration officials and threatened with deportation.

Soliman had prepared 18 Molotov cocktails, initially planning to attack a demonstration for Israeli hostages on Pearl Street. His plot, however, unraveled when fear overtook him. Following his arrest, Soliman expressed no remorse and maintained his family was unaware of his intentions.

The attack occurred during heightened global tensions from the Israel-Hamas conflict. Soliman remains detained on a $10 million bond, and further charges may arise. Immigration status for his family remains unclear, amidst rising scrutiny on visa overstays in the US.

