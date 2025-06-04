Trump's Tax and Spending Bill Faces an Uphill Battle in the Senate

President Donald Trump is eager to see his extensive tax and spending bill signed into law by the Fourth of July, urging the Senate to expedite their review process.

The bill, which includes over USD 4.5 trillion in tax cuts and stringent federal spending reductions, has passed the House but faces significant Senate hurdles.

While Trump pressures senators to act swiftly, high-profile critics like Elon Musk and political disputes over healthcare cuts complicate its passage, making the Senate's upcoming vote critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)