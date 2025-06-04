Left Menu

Trump's Tax and Spending Bill Faces an Uphill Battle in the Senate

President Donald Trump is pushing for his comprehensive tax and spending bill to be enacted by July 4th. While the legislation has cleared the House, it faces challenges in the Senate amid political debates over healthcare cuts and debt ceiling increases. High-profile critiques and intra-party disagreements add to the tension.

Trump's Tax and Spending Bill Faces an Uphill Battle in the Senate
President Donald Trump is eager to see his extensive tax and spending bill signed into law by the Fourth of July, urging the Senate to expedite their review process.

The bill, which includes over USD 4.5 trillion in tax cuts and stringent federal spending reductions, has passed the House but faces significant Senate hurdles.

While Trump pressures senators to act swiftly, high-profile critics like Elon Musk and political disputes over healthcare cuts complicate its passage, making the Senate's upcoming vote critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

