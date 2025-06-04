South Korea's Election Sparks Concerns Over Chinese Influence

The White House affirmed on Tuesday the fairness of South Korea's presidential election, which resulted in a victory for liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung, but expressed apprehension over potential Chinese interference. A representative stated, "While the election was free and fair, the United States remains vigilant regarding Chinese influence in democracies globally."

The concerns were voiced amidst ongoing debates over China's role in international politics, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterating the solid U.S.-ROK alliance. Meanwhile, Trump allies have showcased skepticism, citing alleged election fraud and Chinese meddling without substantiation.

As South Korea shifts with its new presidency, scrutiny is heightened over Lee's policies on China and strategic regional dynamics. The U.S. continues its commitment to bolstering security and economic ties with both South Korea and Japan, signaling potential policy tensions under Lee's leadership.