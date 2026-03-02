Trump's Strategic Strike: Unveiling U.S.-Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump has disclosed new details about the U.S. decision to attack Iran, emphasizing the need to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions and missile development. In his most comprehensive remarks yet, Trump outlined objectives while not providing evidence of Iran's immediate threat.

In a White House East Room event, Trump labeled the regime 'sick and sinister' and stressed the importance of preventing nuclear and missile advancements. He stated the operation aimed to eliminate potential threats to both the Middle East and the United States.

Trump highlighted recent military achievements, including the destruction of 10 Iranian ships. While acknowledging the loss of four American service members, he reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to its objectives, including halting Iran's support for regional militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)