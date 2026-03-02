Left Menu

PayPay's IPO Plans Thwarted Amid Global Unrest

SoftBank's PayPay has postponed its IPO roadshow due to the market impact of attacks on Iran, which caused financial disruption. The roadshow, crucial for listing on Nasdaq, was deferred after strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader. This follows a previous IPO delay during the U.S. government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:58 IST
PayPay's IPO Plans Thwarted Amid Global Unrest

SoftBank's mobile payment service, PayPay, has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) roadshow in light of market turmoil sparked by recent geopolitical tensions. Originally set to commence on Monday, the roadshow was shelved after fatal strikes involving major geopolitical players disrupted financial stability.

The Japanese fintech company aimed to reveal an updated prospectus for a Nasdaq listing but paused after consulting with advisors to assess the implications of escalating conflicts. Despite interest from major investors like Qatar Investment Authority and Visa, market volatility has unsettled potential commitments.

This delay marks yet another challenge for PayPay's stock market ambitions, which had already been impacted by the U.S. government shutdown last year. The current situation underscores the sensitivity of IPO launches to geopolitical and economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

 United States
2
U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

 Global
3
Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

 United Arab Emirates
4
Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026