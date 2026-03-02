Left Menu

Trump Orders Military Strike to Halt Iran's Rapid Nuclear Program Growth

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he ordered the military to attack Iran in an effort to stop Tehran's advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which he identified as rapidly growing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:25 IST
In a significant geopolitical move, President Donald Trump declared on Monday that he has directed the U.S. military to launch an attack on Iran. This decision comes as a response to the escalating development of Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which Trump claims are advancing at a concerning pace.

The U.S. President emphasized the necessity of such military actions to thwart what he perceives as growing threats posed by Iran's ambitions in nuclear and missile capabilities. Trump's recent military directive underscores the administration's commitment to curbing potential hazards originating from Tehran's strategic military endeavors.

The announcement marks yet another pivotal moment in U.S.-Iran relations, further complicating diplomatic efforts as tensions rise. It signals a determined stance by the Trump administration to counteract perceived threats in the Middle East through decisive military measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

