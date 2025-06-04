From Bombs to Brews: Bali Bomber's New Journey

Umar Patek, a former terrorist convicted for his involvement in the 2002 Bali nightclub bombings, has embarked on a new venture following his release on parole last year. Patek, now a coffee entrepreneur, pledged to share a portion of his profits with the bombing survivors.

Despite public anger in both Australia and Indonesia over his release, Patek launched his coffee business in Surabaya, Indonesia, in collaboration with dentist David Andreasmito. The launch featured a banner adorned with Patek's face, as he acknowledged the stigma attached to his past crimes.

Chusnul Chotimah, a Bali attack survivor, confronted Patek during the launch but expressed forgiveness, recognizing his efforts to change. Patek's case is viewed by Indonesian authorities as a success story in their deradicalization initiatives, aligning with the country's broader efforts to counteract Islamic militancy.