From Bombs to Brews: Bali Bomber's New Journey

Umar Patek, once convicted for his role in the 2002 Bali bombings, launches a coffee business post-parole. Though initially challenged by societal stigma, Patek hopes to donate part of his profits to survivors. This move highlights Indonesia's deradicalization successes, with some survivors open to reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:02 IST
Umar Patek, a former terrorist convicted for his involvement in the 2002 Bali nightclub bombings, has embarked on a new venture following his release on parole last year. Patek, now a coffee entrepreneur, pledged to share a portion of his profits with the bombing survivors.

Despite public anger in both Australia and Indonesia over his release, Patek launched his coffee business in Surabaya, Indonesia, in collaboration with dentist David Andreasmito. The launch featured a banner adorned with Patek's face, as he acknowledged the stigma attached to his past crimes.

Chusnul Chotimah, a Bali attack survivor, confronted Patek during the launch but expressed forgiveness, recognizing his efforts to change. Patek's case is viewed by Indonesian authorities as a success story in their deradicalization initiatives, aligning with the country's broader efforts to counteract Islamic militancy.

