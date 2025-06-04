Left Menu

Political Debate Escalates: Rahul Gandhi and BJP Clash Over Historical Narratives

In a heated exchange, Rahul Gandhi criticizes Prime Minister Modi's leadership by referencing historical events, sparking a backlash from BJP leaders who accuse Gandhi of immaturity. Opposition leaders emphasize the need for a distinct language in their battle against the BJP across ideological and emotional fronts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:48 IST
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political exchange, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under sharp criticism from BJP leaders following his remarks at a convention in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of succumbing to international pressure, drawing parallels to historical events, which ignited swift backlash.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha called for opposition parties to differentiate themselves linguistically from the BJP, emphasizing their struggle on multiple levels, including ideological and emotional battlegrounds. Jha remarked that the opposition must articulate its distinct vernacular to effectively challenge the ruling party.

BJP spokespersons condemned Gandhi's comments, with Sudhanshu Trivedi attacking his maturity and Sambit Patra critiquing the appropriateness of his rhetoric. The BJP countered by listing instances of what they termed 'surrenders' by Congress in history, arguing that Gandhi's words reflect poorly on him as a leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

