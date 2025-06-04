Political Debate Escalates: Rahul Gandhi and BJP Clash Over Historical Narratives

In a fiery political exchange, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under sharp criticism from BJP leaders following his remarks at a convention in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of succumbing to international pressure, drawing parallels to historical events, which ignited swift backlash.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha called for opposition parties to differentiate themselves linguistically from the BJP, emphasizing their struggle on multiple levels, including ideological and emotional battlegrounds. Jha remarked that the opposition must articulate its distinct vernacular to effectively challenge the ruling party.

BJP spokespersons condemned Gandhi's comments, with Sudhanshu Trivedi attacking his maturity and Sambit Patra critiquing the appropriateness of his rhetoric. The BJP countered by listing instances of what they termed 'surrenders' by Congress in history, arguing that Gandhi's words reflect poorly on him as a leader.

