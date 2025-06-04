Left Menu

Norway Debates Divestment of World's Largest Sovereign Wealth Fund from Israeli Companies

Norwegian lawmakers discuss whether the $1.9 trillion sovereign wealth fund should divest from companies in the occupied Palestinian territories. The Labour government, facing pressure, resists a boycott, citing ethical guidelines. Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg and socialist lawmaker Ingrid Fiskaa debate the fund's role and impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:24 IST
Norway Debates Divestment of World's Largest Sovereign Wealth Fund from Israeli Companies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Norwegian lawmakers engaged in a heated debate regarding the potential divestment of the country's $1.9 trillion sovereign wealth fund from companies operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Despite pressure from pro-Palestinian advocates, the minority Labour government appeared poised to reject a blanket divestment, emphasizing existing ethical protocols. Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg argued that while the fund divests from firms violating international law, not all corporations with local operations are affected.

Ingrid Fiskaa of the Socialist Left party highlighted the association between the fund's investments and Israeli authorities' actions against Palestinian communities. The parliamentary watchdog has advised divestments from certain Israeli businesses, including Paz and Bezeq, as further possible actions are considered.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025