Lula's Approval Rating Falls amid Rising Disapproval

A recent Genial/Quaest poll reveals a slight decline in Brazilian President Lula's approval rating to 40%, with disapproval increasing to 57%. The survey, conducted with 2,004 participants, showcases growing dissatisfaction with his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:57 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval rating has dipped further, according to a new poll, expanding the gap with his rising disapproval figures. The latest survey indicates a growing dissatisfaction among the public.

The poll, conducted by Quaest and commissioned by brokerage Genial, indicates that 40% of surveyed individuals approve of Lula's administration, a decrease from 41% in March. Conversely, the disapproval rating increased from 56% to 57%.

Researchers conducted face-to-face interviews with 2,004 eligible voters from May 29 to June 1st. The poll comes with a two percentage point margin of error, providing a revealing snapshot of public sentiment.

