Congress Accuses Government of Dodging Special Session Over Pahalgam Attacks

The Congress party has accused the government of announcing the Monsoon session of Parliament 47 days early, to sidestep persistent demands for a special session. The opposition seeks urgent discussion on the Pahalgam attacks and the government's failure to bring the perpetrators to justice, according to Congress leaders.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated the session will occur from July 21 to August 12, following recommendations from the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the early announcement as unprecedented and politically motivated.

Despite the government's reluctance, Congress insists these critical issues will dominate the Monsoon session's agenda, with the Prime Minister expected to address tough questions. The announcement follows demands by opposition leaders to discuss issues like Operation Sindoor and foreign policy failures.

