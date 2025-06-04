Left Menu

Congress Rebukes BJP: 'Narendra Modi is Not India'

The Congress criticizes the BJP for equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with India, responding to accusations against Rahul Gandhi's remarks. Gandhi's 'Narendra-surrender' comment highlights Modi's alleged recurrent surrender of India's interests. Congress emphasizes India's distinct identity, separate from its prime minister, challenging BJP's stance.

The Congress party has delivered a sharp critique against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over recent comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The controversy revolves around Rahul Gandhi's 'Narendra-surrender' jibe, which Congress claims encapsulates Modi's frequent compromising of India's national interests.

Amid the BJP's backlash, Gandhi reiterated his stance through social media, stressing that equating Modi with India undermines the nation's diverse identity. Congress spokesman Pawan Khera amplified this message, drawing contrasts with historical leaders who prioritized national interests above external pressures.

The BJP accuses Gandhi of disrespecting military successes, while Congress refutes these claims, pointing out perceived failures in the Modi government's handling of international affairs. Khera argued that India's identity cannot be tethered solely to a single leader, reiterating the importance of preserving the country's distinct and multifaceted legacy.

