Bank Account Scam Unveiled: Student's Identity Abused for Crores

Nidhi Tiwari, an MSc student, discovered unauthorized transactions totaling Rs 2.6 crore linked to bank accounts opened in her name. Suspecting a scam originating in Uttarakhand, she filed a police complaint. Tiwari alleges her personal data was exploited, potentially implicating individuals from Badlapur and Ulhasnagar. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:57 IST
Nidhi Tiwari, a promising MSc student from Dombivali, has exposed a financial scandal involving unauthorized transactions worth Rs 2.6 crore linked to bank accounts set up under her name. She claims her personal details were fraudulently used, potentially linking the activity to a larger scam originating in Uttarakhand.

According to a complaint lodged at Ramnagar police station, Tiwari was approached by a friend working at a private bank who offered to assist in opening an account, only for her details to be exploited over numerous unauthorized transactions. She discovered the presence of multiple bank accounts in her name, with one showing transactions exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

Amid growing suspicions, Tiwari alleged involvement of individuals from Badlapur and Ulhasnagar, seeking a thorough investigation to establish her innocence. Meanwhile, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav criticized local police for inadequate cooperation, demanding an impartial inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

