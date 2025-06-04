Delayed Census Sparks Political Debate
The Indian government's decision to delay the Census to 2027 has elicited criticism from the Congress party, who argue there’s no reason to postpone. The Census will include caste enumeration and is scheduled for October 2026 in snow-bound areas and March 2027 elsewhere.
- Country:
- India
The Centre's announcement of the 2027 Census schedule has stirred political controversy as the Congress party criticized the delay, asserting that the Modi government consistently misses deadlines.
The upcoming Census, accompanied by caste enumeration, is slated for October 2026 in snow-laden areas like Ladakh and March 2027 across the rest of India, according to the Home Ministry.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed disapproval on social media, stating that the Census should not be postponed further, labeling the Modi administration as effective only at generating headlines instead of meeting critical timelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Census
- India
- 2027
- Congress
- Modi
- delay
- schedule
- Home Ministry
- enumeration
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor Triumphs: Deputy CM Shinde Lauds PM Modi and Armed Forces
Haka Standoff: New Zealand Parliament Delays Vote on Maori Lawmakers
Modernizing Travel: Redeveloped Railway Stations Unveiled by PM Modi
26 people killed in Pahalgam, as Modi govt did not provide security: Mallikarjun Kharge
Prime Minister Modi Drives India’s Tourism Renaissance