Left Menu

Delayed Census Sparks Political Debate

The Indian government's decision to delay the Census to 2027 has elicited criticism from the Congress party, who argue there’s no reason to postpone. The Census will include caste enumeration and is scheduled for October 2026 in snow-bound areas and March 2027 elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:13 IST
Delayed Census Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's announcement of the 2027 Census schedule has stirred political controversy as the Congress party criticized the delay, asserting that the Modi government consistently misses deadlines.

The upcoming Census, accompanied by caste enumeration, is slated for October 2026 in snow-laden areas like Ladakh and March 2027 across the rest of India, according to the Home Ministry.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed disapproval on social media, stating that the Census should not be postponed further, labeling the Modi administration as effective only at generating headlines instead of meeting critical timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025