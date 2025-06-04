Delayed Census Sparks Political Debate

The Centre's announcement of the 2027 Census schedule has stirred political controversy as the Congress party criticized the delay, asserting that the Modi government consistently misses deadlines.

The upcoming Census, accompanied by caste enumeration, is slated for October 2026 in snow-laden areas like Ladakh and March 2027 across the rest of India, according to the Home Ministry.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed disapproval on social media, stating that the Census should not be postponed further, labeling the Modi administration as effective only at generating headlines instead of meeting critical timelines.

