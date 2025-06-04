Mexico's Response to U.S. Tariff Hike Looms
Mexico plans to announce measures if no agreement is made with the U.S. on the newly raised steel and aluminum tariffs. President Claudia Sheinbaum labeled the tariff hikes as unfair but indicated that Mexico's reaction would not be retaliatory.
Mexico is gearing up to unveil strategic measures if a consensus with the United States cannot be reached regarding the recent increase in steel and aluminum tariffs. President Claudia Sheinbaum announced this on Wednesday, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
During her morning briefing, Sheinbaum criticized the United States' decision to raise tariffs on metals, describing it as an 'unfair measure.' However, she assured that Mexico's response would be measured and would not mirror a tit-for-tat approach.
The Mexican government remains poised to protect its economic interests while seeking a diplomatic resolution to the brewing trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- United States
- tariffs
- steel
- aluminum
- Claudia Sheinbaum
- trade
- measures
- economy
- retaliation
ALSO READ
Japan Reiterates Tariff Elimination Demand in U.S. Trade Talks
Global Markets Stumble Amid U.S. Credit Concerns and Trade Stalemate
Japan Firm on U.S. Tariff Elimination Amid Trade Talks
Japan Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariffs in Ongoing Trade Talks
India-US Set to Break New Ground: Bilateral Trade Talks Speed Up