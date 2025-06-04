Mexico's Response to U.S. Tariff Hike Looms

Mexico is gearing up to unveil strategic measures if a consensus with the United States cannot be reached regarding the recent increase in steel and aluminum tariffs. President Claudia Sheinbaum announced this on Wednesday, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

During her morning briefing, Sheinbaum criticized the United States' decision to raise tariffs on metals, describing it as an 'unfair measure.' However, she assured that Mexico's response would be measured and would not mirror a tit-for-tat approach.

The Mexican government remains poised to protect its economic interests while seeking a diplomatic resolution to the brewing trade tensions.

