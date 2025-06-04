Dissolving Dynamics: The Knesset's Future in Question

Tensions escalate within Israel's ruling coalition as the opposition party Yesh Atid submits a proposal to dissolve the Knesset, Israel's parliament, with a vote set for June 11. This move signals potential political upheaval, as a simple majority of 61 out of 120 seats is necessary for the proposal to succeed.

The legislative process involves multiple voting stages, culminating in an absolute majority requirement. If the motion passes, it will precipitate early elections within five months. However, Yesh Atid can retract the motion before the deadline, should the chances of winning appear slim.

Complicating matters, ultra-Orthodox parties within the coalition could swing the balance by either supporting or opposing the dissolution, leveraging their 18 seats as bargaining chips for political concessions.

