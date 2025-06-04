Left Menu

Mohamed Nasheed Eyes 2028 Presidential Bid

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed is considering running in the 2028 presidential election. Having left the Maldivian Democratic Party due to conflicts with former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, he now belongs to The Democrats. Nasheed's decision on which party ticket he'll use remains uncertain.

Updated: 04-06-2025 20:39 IST
Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed is reportedly planning to run in the presidential election of 2028, as revealed by news portal Adhadhu on Wednesday.

Nasheed, who also held the position of Speaker of the 19th Parliament, has allegedly communicated this intention to senior members of the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) via a message, stating, "I'm considering running for President, what do you think? Whichever answer you give won't affect our relationship."

Known for strengthening India-Maldives relations during his presidency, Nasheed now serves as the Secretary General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), a coalition of 74 countries vulnerable to climate change. Despite resigning from the MDP over disagreements with former President Solih, he joined The Democrats, a party created by his supporters. It remains uncertain which party's ticket he will use to contest in the elections.

