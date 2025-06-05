Left Menu

Trump's Determination: Tax Bill Clash With Musk

President Donald Trump remains committed to advancing his tax bill in the Senate, facing opposition from billionaire Elon Musk. A White House official emphasized that Musk will not be consulted on every policy decision, underscoring the administration's independent policy development approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:17 IST
Trump's Determination: Tax Bill Clash With Musk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Despite facing backlash from billionaire Elon Musk, President Donald Trump is resolutely pushing to pass his tax bill in the U.S. Senate, according to a White House official. The administration remains steadfast in its legislative goals.

Speaking under anonymity, the official highlighted that Musk's opposition has not deterred Trump's commitment to tax reform. The White House is focused on its agenda and is not seeking Musk's input on all policy decisions.

This development underscores the administration's intent to maintain autonomy in its policy-making processes, signaling a clear boundary between business advice and political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025