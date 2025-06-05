Trump's Determination: Tax Bill Clash With Musk

Despite facing backlash from billionaire Elon Musk, President Donald Trump is resolutely pushing to pass his tax bill in the U.S. Senate, according to a White House official. The administration remains steadfast in its legislative goals.

Speaking under anonymity, the official highlighted that Musk's opposition has not deterred Trump's commitment to tax reform. The White House is focused on its agenda and is not seeking Musk's input on all policy decisions.

This development underscores the administration's intent to maintain autonomy in its policy-making processes, signaling a clear boundary between business advice and political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)