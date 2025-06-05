Left Menu

Judge Halts Deportation in High-Profile Boulder Case

A federal judge in Colorado has temporarily blocked the deportation of an Egyptian man's wife and children, following his arrest for a firebomb attack. The family filed a suit seeking asylum, challenging expedited removal due to their two-year U.S. residency. A hearing is set for June 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 05:09 IST
In a significant legal ruling, a federal judge in Colorado has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting the wife and five children of an Egyptian man charged in a Boulder firebomb attack. The ruling was announced on Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Gordon Gallagher, citing the potential for "irreparable harm" if the family, with children aged 4 to 17, was deported without adequate process.

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Egyptian national accused of targeting a pro-Israeli rally with gasoline bombs. The family's legal action, initiated in federal court in Colorado, aims to secure their release from custody and prevent deportation pending their asylum appeal. This development has created a contentious dialogue between federal officials and the judiciary.

The Trump administration insists that the expedited removal process is valid, but the lawsuit counters that it should not apply due to the family's extended U.S. residency. El Gamal, Soliman's wife, expressed shock at her husband's arrest and maintains their innocence regarding discovery of his actions. Homeland Security investigates whether the family had prior knowledge of or involvement in the attack.

