Trump Launches New Immigration Crackdown with Proclamation
Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation banning nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns. Effective June 9, 2025, the proclamation aims to prevent foreign threats. Countries include Afghanistan, Eritrea, and Libya. Trump's immigration crackdown also revisits visa security measures, partly restricting entry from additional nations such as Venezuela.
In a significant move, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday aimed at tightening immigration controls by barring nationals from 12 countries from entering the United States. This directive stems from purported national security concerns, specifically guarding against foreign terrorism and other potential threats.
The affected countries encompass Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Libya, among others, with partial restrictions applied to other nations like Venezuela. The decision, effective June 9, 2025, marks a continuation of Trump's hardline immigration policies, reminiscent of his earlier travel bans targeting majority-Muslim countries.
Reactions have been swift, with some nations like Somalia showing willingness to engage in dialogue with the U.S. to resolve security concerns. The move, however, has sparked criticism, with Venezuelan officials branding the U.S. policy as fascist, highlighting the heightened risks faced by their nationals within American borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
