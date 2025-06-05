Left Menu

Political Reconciliation: Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Alliance

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan advocates for a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. He suggests Aaditya Thackeray should lead discussions with Raj Thackeray. This proposal aims to unite the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, for the betterment of Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-06-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 08:16 IST
Political Reconciliation: Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Prakash Mahajan, has suggested that for a serious alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, Aaditya Thackeray should initiate talks by meeting Raj Thackeray.

Mahajan emphasized that a leader of significant stature from Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, must engage MNS president Raj Thackeray to discuss a potential collaboration.

Speculation grows as cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray consider setting aside past differences to unite in favor of Marathi interests, fostering political cohesion in Maharashtra.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025