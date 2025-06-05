Political Reconciliation: Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Alliance

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Prakash Mahajan, has suggested that for a serious alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, Aaditya Thackeray should initiate talks by meeting Raj Thackeray.

Mahajan emphasized that a leader of significant stature from Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, must engage MNS president Raj Thackeray to discuss a potential collaboration.

Speculation grows as cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray consider setting aside past differences to unite in favor of Marathi interests, fostering political cohesion in Maharashtra.