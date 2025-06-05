Political Reconciliation: Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Alliance
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan advocates for a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. He suggests Aaditya Thackeray should lead discussions with Raj Thackeray. This proposal aims to unite the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, for the betterment of Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Prakash Mahajan, has suggested that for a serious alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, Aaditya Thackeray should initiate talks by meeting Raj Thackeray.
Mahajan emphasized that a leader of significant stature from Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, must engage MNS president Raj Thackeray to discuss a potential collaboration.
Speculation grows as cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray consider setting aside past differences to unite in favor of Marathi interests, fostering political cohesion in Maharashtra.
