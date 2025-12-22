Left Menu

Possible Political Alliances Ahead of Pune Civic Polls

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP is considering a possible alliance with the Congress for the Pune municipal corporation elections. Despite discussions, the alliance seems unlikely due to seat-sharing disagreements. The Congress continues negotiations with its MVA allies, Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:14 IST
Possible Political Alliances Ahead of Pune Civic Polls
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, from the NCP, is evaluating a potential collaboration with the Congress party for the upcoming Pune municipal corporation elections. Sources revealed on Monday that Pawar initiated discussions with Congress leader Satej Patil.

During the phone call, Pawar proposed exploring a coalition, while Patil conveyed the necessity of internal party discussions, emphasizing the Congress's demand for a fair seat allocation in the 165-member civic body.

Despite these exploratory talks, sources believe that the likelihood of an NCP-Congress collaboration remains slim as Congress is reluctant to settle for fewer seats. Meanwhile, the BJP and NCP are set to contest the Pune civic polls independently. The Congress continues its alliances talks with Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's branch of NCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025