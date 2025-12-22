Possible Political Alliances Ahead of Pune Civic Polls

In a strategic political move, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, from the NCP, is evaluating a potential collaboration with the Congress party for the upcoming Pune municipal corporation elections. Sources revealed on Monday that Pawar initiated discussions with Congress leader Satej Patil.

During the phone call, Pawar proposed exploring a coalition, while Patil conveyed the necessity of internal party discussions, emphasizing the Congress's demand for a fair seat allocation in the 165-member civic body.

Despite these exploratory talks, sources believe that the likelihood of an NCP-Congress collaboration remains slim as Congress is reluctant to settle for fewer seats. Meanwhile, the BJP and NCP are set to contest the Pune civic polls independently. The Congress continues its alliances talks with Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's branch of NCP.

