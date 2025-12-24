Thackeray Cousins Forge Political Alliance to Seal Marathi Votes

In an unexpected yet significant political development, the Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, have put aside their differences to form an alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. This strategic move aims to consolidate the Marathi vote bank that forms the core support for both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Political analysts contend that while this alliance could prevent the split of Marathi votes, which previously benefited the BJP in select wards, it does not guarantee victory in the crucial civic polls. The emotional bond of the Marathi manoos with the Thackeray narrative plays a sensitive role in the electoral decision-making process.

Erroring on the cautious side, observers note the absence of an aggressive political stance geared towards their opposition during the alliance announcement. A reunion-like atmosphere overshadowed the political strategy as the family of the Thackeray cousins shared the limelight, leaving the potential effectiveness of this partnership under scrutiny.

