Trump's New Travel Ban Targets 12 Nations Amid Terror Concerns
President Donald Trump instituted a travel ban barring nationals from 12 countries due to security threats. This immigration measure builds on previous policies targeting nations with alleged terrorist ties, inadequate visa processes, and high overstay rates. The proclamation is effective from June 9, 2025.
In a significant move to address national security, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday implementing a travel ban on nationals from 12 countries. The decision, touted as a preventive measure against foreign terrorism, comes amid continuing efforts to tighten immigration policies during Trump's second term.
The affected nations include Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Chad, among others, with partial restrictions on countries like Cuba and Venezuela. The administration emphasizes that the ban aligns with efforts to ensure robust visa security and track criminal records, amid rising visa overstay issues in the United States.
This policy echoes Trump's previous controversial travel bans and has faced criticism from political figures like former President Joe Biden, who previously repealed restrictions on several Muslim-majority countries. Officials from nations like Somalia and Venezuela have expressed concerns and reactions to the latest restrictions, underlining the broader geopolitical impact.
