Court Upholds Trump's Move to Curb Union Bargaining Amid National Security Concerns

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Trump's executive order limiting union bargaining rights for federal employees, citing national security concerns. This decision, overturning a lower court's ruling, has sparked potential further legal actions from unions, despite the loss, to challenge this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 03:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of President Donald Trump's administration, upholding an executive order that removes collective bargaining rights for hundreds of thousands of federal employees. The decision cites national security concerns as the primary reason for the order, despite union protests.

This ruling reverses a previous decision made by U.S. District Judge James Donato, who had temporarily blocked the order. The appeals court maintained that Trump's actions were consistent with his administration's national security priorities and were not aimed at penalizing unions for their challenges to his policies.

Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, stated that the union hopes to seek a review from the full 9th Circuit, expressing confidence in their ultimate success once a full record is developed. The executive order exempts agencies focused on intelligence and national security from union negotiations.

