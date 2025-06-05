NCP Dynamics: Supriya Sule Denies Merger Speculation

Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has firmly denied any ongoing discussions about a potential merger between the party's factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to reporters, Sule characterized the speculations as baseless and reassured that no internal conflict exists within the party. She noted that both factions are aligned in the INDIA alliance and plan to attend its forthcoming meeting.

Amid persistent rumors, the upcoming NCP foundation day on June 10 in Pune will see separate addresses by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, continuing to fuel political dialogue about the party's strategy and future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)