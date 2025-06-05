Left Menu

NCP Dynamics: Supriya Sule Denies Merger Speculation

Supriya Sule, NCP MP, dismisses rumors about factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar merging. She emphasizes the absence of internal conflict. The two factions have been speculated to unite, especially with the upcoming NCP foundation day and ongoing discussions between the leaders, which marks a significant point in NCP politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:46 IST
NCP Dynamics: Supriya Sule Denies Merger Speculation
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has firmly denied any ongoing discussions about a potential merger between the party's factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to reporters, Sule characterized the speculations as baseless and reassured that no internal conflict exists within the party. She noted that both factions are aligned in the INDIA alliance and plan to attend its forthcoming meeting.

Amid persistent rumors, the upcoming NCP foundation day on June 10 in Pune will see separate addresses by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, continuing to fuel political dialogue about the party's strategy and future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025