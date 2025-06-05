Emerging Markets Surge Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

Emerging market stocks jumped to a near eight-month high on Thursday, driven by concerns over U.S. trade tensions. The MSCI index of emerging market equities climbed 0.7%, marking its highest level since October 2024, as investors seek alternatives to U.S. assets.

Polish stocks remained steady following the central bank's interest rate decision, although broader concerns about political stability and fiscal deficit loom large after a recent election. ING analysts noted that the central bank's statement provided little new information, which they interpreted as hawkish.

As global pressures mount, Hungary's forint and the Czech Republic's main stock index showed mixed results. Meanwhile, South Korea's KOSPI index surged on optimism around new pro-growth policies, and Bulgaria gained approval to adopt the euro in 2026.

