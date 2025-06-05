Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly to Applaud Armed Forces for Precision Strikes

The West Bengal Assembly will discuss a resolution praising the armed forces for their precision strikes in Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The resolution, to be proposed on June 10, will also condemn the April 22 terrorist incident, which resulted in 26 deaths, including two from West Bengal.

The West Bengal Assembly is set to introduce a resolution commending the Indian armed forces for their precision strikes in Pakistan as a response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror incident claimed 26 lives, with two individuals hailing from West Bengal.

Speaker Biman Banerjee will table the resolution on June 10, which also strongly condemns the Pahalgam terrorist attack. A senior TMC MLA confirmed the development following a Business Advisory Committee meeting, adding that the monsoon session will span two weeks and start on June 9.

Operation Sindoor, though not directly mentioned in the resolution, encompasses the May 7 precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These coordinated strikes included air and ground operations by Indian forces against multiple terror bases.

