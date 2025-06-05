Left Menu

New Travel Ban Sparks Global Reactions: Trump's Controversial Policies Return

President Trump's latest travel ban targeting citizens from 12 countries is set to come into effect, echoing his policies from his first term. The move has sparked international concern and criticism, particularly among affected countries and rights organizations, as they navigate its implications on security, travel, and diplomatic relations.

President Trump's new travel ban, affecting citizens from 12 countries, will take effect next week, marking a controversial reinstatement of his first-term policies. This decision has left governments worldwide scrambling to respond.

This latest move comes in the wake of a recent terror attack in Colorado, which Trump linked to visa overstays, further tightening entry restrictions. Critics argue the decision is based on questionable data and reflects a punitive approach rather than addressing real security concerns.

In response, international voices, including those from affected countries, rights organizations, and the African Union, have expressed disappointment and urged the US to reconsider the implications for diplomacy and the global community.

