Political Tensions: Rane Accuses Thackeray of Political Manipulation

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of demeaning Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray, claiming it led to his departure from the party.

Addressing reporters in Solapur, BJP MLA Rane suggested that the 'Ladha Aapalya Shivsenesathi' campaign was primarily a strategy to promote Uddhav's son, Aaditya Thackeray, rather than a genuine party movement.

Rane further contended that the initial version of the Constitution, authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar, did not feature the word 'secular,' which he claimed was later appended by the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)