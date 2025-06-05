Political Tensions: Rane Accuses Thackeray of Political Manipulation
Nitesh Rane has accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of previously insulting Raj Thackeray and criticized the 'Ladha Aapalya Shivsenesathi' campaign for promoting Aaditya Thackeray. Rane also asserted that the word 'secular' was added to the Constitution by the Congress, post-its initial draft.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of demeaning Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray, claiming it led to his departure from the party.
Addressing reporters in Solapur, BJP MLA Rane suggested that the 'Ladha Aapalya Shivsenesathi' campaign was primarily a strategy to promote Uddhav's son, Aaditya Thackeray, rather than a genuine party movement.
Rane further contended that the initial version of the Constitution, authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar, did not feature the word 'secular,' which he claimed was later appended by the Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Challenges DGP Gupta's Unconstitutional Tenure in Jharkhand
Congress Criticizes BJP over Constitutional Erosion and Missed Opportunities for Youth
Supreme Legacy: 75 Years of Justice and Constitution
Supreme Court Deliberates on Waqf Law Amidst Constitutional Challenges
Italy's Constitutional Court Heralds New Era for Same-Sex Parent Rights