Assam CM Slams Rahul Gandhi: A Historic Perspective on 'Surrender' Allegations

In a fiery critique, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Surrender Modi' remark directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a detailed post on X, Sarma traced what he called the 'surrender legacy' of the Congress, dating from 1947 to 2012.

Sarma argued that the Congress had repeatedly compromised India's interests in areas ranging from military to diplomacy. He enumerated incidents like the PoK conflict and the 1962 China war as instances of Congress's perceived failures to assert India's sovereignty. Sarma claimed these actions had backstabbed the Indian people.

The Chief Minister contrasted these past actions with the current government's approach to national security, citing operations like Uri and Balakot as evidence of decisiveness. He concluded by asserting that India under Modi no longer submissively pleads but asserts itself robustly on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)