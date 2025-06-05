Left Menu

Assam CM Slams Rahul Gandhi: A Historic Perspective on 'Surrender' Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Rahul Gandhi's 'Surrender Modi' comment, alleging that the Congress party holds a 'surrender legacy' from 1947-48 to 2012. Sarma cited various historical instances where the Congress allegedly compromised India's interests, contrasting it with the current government's assertiveness in national security and global diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:59 IST
In a fiery critique, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Surrender Modi' remark directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a detailed post on X, Sarma traced what he called the 'surrender legacy' of the Congress, dating from 1947 to 2012.

Sarma argued that the Congress had repeatedly compromised India's interests in areas ranging from military to diplomacy. He enumerated incidents like the PoK conflict and the 1962 China war as instances of Congress's perceived failures to assert India's sovereignty. Sarma claimed these actions had backstabbed the Indian people.

The Chief Minister contrasted these past actions with the current government's approach to national security, citing operations like Uri and Balakot as evidence of decisiveness. He concluded by asserting that India under Modi no longer submissively pleads but asserts itself robustly on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

