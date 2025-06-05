Left Menu

Chairman Zia Yousuf Resigns Amid Reform UK Party Tensions

Zia Yousuf, chairman of the Reform UK party, has resigned, citing a lack of faith in the goal of forming a Reform government. His departure follows internal disputes, including a police referral of lawmaker Rupert Lowe, who faced allegations involving threats against Yousuf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:24 IST
Zia Yousuf, the leader of the Reform UK party, has stepped down, highlighting internal discord within the political group. Describing his resignation, he expressed doubt about the party's future objectives and viability, although he refrained from detailing his reasons further.

The resignation comes amid growing tensions in the party's leadership, where Yousuf has had a contentious history. Earlier conflicts involved a police investigation into Rupert Lowe, a party lawmaker, over accusations of threats against Yousuf, although the case was later dropped.

These developments coincide with the party's solid performance in recent elections, yet show glimpses of internal struggles. Notably, Yousuf criticized fellow lawmaker Sarah Pochin's controversial query to Prime Minister Keir Starmer about banning the burqa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

