Rekha Gupta to Move Into Renovated Bungalow in North Delhi's Civil Lines

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is preparing to relocate to a government bungalow located in Delhi's Civil Lines, more than 100 days after assuming office, according to officials.

A senior government official confirmed that an allotment letter has been issued, and the Public Works Department is currently engaged in repair and renovation activities at the location.

The department, responsible for allocating bungalows to ministers and government employees, has also released a tender for constructing a camp office. This upgrade, estimated at Rs 47 lakh, is expected to be completed within 60 days. Previously, former AAP Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resided at 6 Flagstaff Road in the same vicinity, and most ministers in the new BJP government have been allotted official residences.

(With inputs from agencies.)