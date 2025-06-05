Left Menu

Rekha Gupta to Move Into Renovated Bungalow in North Delhi's Civil Lines

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to move into a government bungalow in Delhi's Civil Lines, following extensive renovations. The Public Works Department has issued an allotment letter and initiated repair work, expected to finish in 60 days at a cost of Rs 47 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:36 IST
Rekha Gupta to Move Into Renovated Bungalow in North Delhi's Civil Lines
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is preparing to relocate to a government bungalow located in Delhi's Civil Lines, more than 100 days after assuming office, according to officials.

A senior government official confirmed that an allotment letter has been issued, and the Public Works Department is currently engaged in repair and renovation activities at the location.

The department, responsible for allocating bungalows to ministers and government employees, has also released a tender for constructing a camp office. This upgrade, estimated at Rs 47 lakh, is expected to be completed within 60 days. Previously, former AAP Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resided at 6 Flagstaff Road in the same vicinity, and most ministers in the new BJP government have been allotted official residences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025