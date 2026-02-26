Left Menu

Delhi's Education Renovation: A Vision Towards 2047

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated a new student facility and knowledge tradition centre at Maharaja Agrasen College, while launching smart classrooms and an RFID library system. The government aims to revamp Delhi's education infrastructure, positioning it as a knowledge capital by 2047.

Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated a new facility for students and initiated the foundation for an Indian knowledge tradition centre at Maharaja Agrasen College on Thursday. The initiative aims to foster a more encouraging academic atmosphere and deepen research into Indian traditions and culture.

In addition to the student facilities, the minister also introduced a multimedia seminar hall, smart classrooms, and an RFID-equipped library management system at the college, part of the University of Delhi. These steps are part of a broader government effort to improve education infrastructure by integrating technology and enhancing the capital's education framework.

Minister Sood assured educators that no institution will suffer from a lack of funds nor will the dignity of teachers be compromised. The government aims to transform 7,000 secondary school classrooms into smart spaces as part of its goal to make Delhi a knowledge capital by 2047, coinciding with India's 100 years of Independence.

