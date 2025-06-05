Left Menu

Electric Eruption: Musk vs. Trump Shakes Tesla's Shareholders

The ongoing feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump is causing turmoil for Tesla shareholders. Sparking controversy over a new tax bill affecting electric vehicles, Musk has publicly criticized Trump's policies. This conflict impacts Tesla's market position, investor trust, and Musk's broader business ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:18 IST
Electric Eruption: Musk vs. Trump Shakes Tesla's Shareholders
Musk

The relationship between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump has fractured, unsettling Tesla shareholders. The tension escalated Thursday as both figures exchanged heated rhetoric, resulting in Tesla shares plummeting nearly 9% amid heavy trading. Musk's criticism of Trump's tax bill, which threatens electric vehicle incentives, has sparked shareholder fears.

Trump, in response, accused Musk of discontent over losing tax benefits for electric vehicles, raising investor concerns about the strained rapport's impact on Musk's expansive business empire. Publicly, Musk has urged Congress to reject the legislation, deeming it a 'disgusting abomination' that contradicts government cost-saving efforts.

Despite Musk's prominent role in the Department of Government Efficiency, his distancing from Washington has coincided with declining Tesla sales in key markets. The House budget bill seeks to phase out EV subsidies, posing significant financial challenges for Tesla, while Musk's alignment shifts further roil stock performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025