Trump Threatens Termination of Elon Musk's Government Contracts

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that he might end government contracts and subsidies for businesses owned by Elon Musk. This comes as the public disagreement between the two prominent figures intensifies over a federal tax and spending bill.

In a statement made on Truth Social, Trump emphasized cost-cutting measures and pointed to a significant reduction in federal spending. He stated, "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts."

The ongoing dispute between Trump and Musk highlights the tension surrounding fiscal policies and their impact on technological ventures and innovations.