Calls for Release Intensify After Arrest of Youth Congress Leader

The arrest of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib has sparked intense criticism from senior Congress figures, most notably Anand Sharma. On Tuesday, Sharma categorically labeled the arrest "unjustified" and called for Chib's immediate release, reinforcing the pivotal role of protest in democratic societies.

Chib was detained by Delhi Police as the alleged "main conspirator" behind a shirtless demonstration staged by Congress youth members at last week's AI Impact Summit. Following a court decision, Chib was placed in four-day police custody, and security measures across the capital have been heightened in anticipation of more protests.

In response, Sharma, a former IYC president, articulated his shock via a post on X, emphasizing that suppressing student and youth voices undercuts the future of society. He demanded immediate action, calling for the protection of democratic protest methods.