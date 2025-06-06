Political Turmoil: Reform UK's Chairman Zia Yusuf Resigns

In a surprising move, Zia Yusuf, the chairman of Britain's Reform UK party, resigned on Thursday amid mounting disagreements with the party's newest lawmaker. This resignation marks yet another significant departure from the populist political group spearheaded by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, which has recently surged ahead of the Labour Party in public opinion polls.

Yusuf's resignation, announced after criticism of a party lawmaker's stance on cultural attire, underscores internal tensions within Reform UK. As a businessman not serving as a lawmaker himself, Yusuf had been instrumental since last year in Farage's efforts to professionalize the party. However, he now questions the efficacy of striving to elect a Reform government.

The abrupt resignation follows Yusuf's public criticism of lawmaker Sarah Pochin, right after she questioned Prime Minister Keir Starmer about banning the burqa. Yusuf disparaged the line of questioning and denounced the divergence within the party. His departure accentuates the volatility in Reform UK's upper echelons, having previously dealt with allegations and resignations from its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)