Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Reform UK's Chairman Zia Yusuf Resigns

Zia Yusuf, chairman of Britain's Reform UK party, resigned after conflicts with the party's newest lawmaker. Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, recently surpassed the Labour Party in popularity. Yusuf, critical of party divisions, announced his exit following comments on party policy and internal disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 00:22 IST
Political Turmoil: Reform UK's Chairman Zia Yusuf Resigns

In a surprising move, Zia Yusuf, the chairman of Britain's Reform UK party, resigned on Thursday amid mounting disagreements with the party's newest lawmaker. This resignation marks yet another significant departure from the populist political group spearheaded by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, which has recently surged ahead of the Labour Party in public opinion polls.

Yusuf's resignation, announced after criticism of a party lawmaker's stance on cultural attire, underscores internal tensions within Reform UK. As a businessman not serving as a lawmaker himself, Yusuf had been instrumental since last year in Farage's efforts to professionalize the party. However, he now questions the efficacy of striving to elect a Reform government.

The abrupt resignation follows Yusuf's public criticism of lawmaker Sarah Pochin, right after she questioned Prime Minister Keir Starmer about banning the burqa. Yusuf disparaged the line of questioning and denounced the divergence within the party. His departure accentuates the volatility in Reform UK's upper echelons, having previously dealt with allegations and resignations from its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025