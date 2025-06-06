Left Menu

Celebrations and Commitments: Yogi Adityanath's 53rd Birthday

On his 53rd birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was showered with greetings from prominent political figures, including PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who praised his developmental efforts. Celebrating World Environment Day, Adityanath stressed the importance of ecological preservation during a sapling plantation in Lucknow.

Amid political camaraderie, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated his 53rd birthday with an outpouring of wishes from key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Both leaders highlighted Adityanath's relentless efforts in transforming the state and wished him a long and healthy life.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, alongside counterparts from various states, joined the chorus of goodwill. This significant day also coincides with World Environment Day, which Adityanath marked by planting a Bael sapling and urging collective efforts for environmental preservation.

In a gesture echoing global ecological concerns, Adityanath called upon citizens to pledge towards environmental conservation. He expressed profound respect for nature, reinforcing the commitment to safeguard the planet while receiving birthday wishes from Forest and Environment ministers, who also commemorated the day with an official memento.

