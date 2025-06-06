Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Critiques Rajasthan Government Amid Power Struggles

Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized the BJP-led Rajasthan government for losing administrative control, citing multiple power centers and arbitrary delimitation of municipal bodies. He also discussed Operation Sindoor and the unexpected ceasefire between India and Pakistan claimed by US President Trump. Pilot praised the army's efforts and paid tribute to conflict victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-06-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 00:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Pilot, a prominent Congress leader, launched a pointed critique against the BJP-led Rajasthan government, claiming it had lost hold over administration as multiple power factions pulled in different directions.

Pilot accused the state government of avoiding local body elections, highlighting arbitrary boundary changes to benefit the ruling party. His statement signals increasing political tension in the region.

He also addressed the international stage, reacting to US President Trump's assertions regarding the India-Pakistan truce and commending the Indian army's role in the ongoing conflict, known as Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

