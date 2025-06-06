Sachin Pilot Critiques Rajasthan Government Amid Power Struggles

Sachin Pilot, a prominent Congress leader, launched a pointed critique against the BJP-led Rajasthan government, claiming it had lost hold over administration as multiple power factions pulled in different directions.

Pilot accused the state government of avoiding local body elections, highlighting arbitrary boundary changes to benefit the ruling party. His statement signals increasing political tension in the region.

He also addressed the international stage, reacting to US President Trump's assertions regarding the India-Pakistan truce and commending the Indian army's role in the ongoing conflict, known as Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)