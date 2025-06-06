Sachin Pilot Critiques Rajasthan Government Amid Power Struggles
Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized the BJP-led Rajasthan government for losing administrative control, citing multiple power centers and arbitrary delimitation of municipal bodies. He also discussed Operation Sindoor and the unexpected ceasefire between India and Pakistan claimed by US President Trump. Pilot praised the army's efforts and paid tribute to conflict victims.
- Country:
- India
Sachin Pilot, a prominent Congress leader, launched a pointed critique against the BJP-led Rajasthan government, claiming it had lost hold over administration as multiple power factions pulled in different directions.
Pilot accused the state government of avoiding local body elections, highlighting arbitrary boundary changes to benefit the ruling party. His statement signals increasing political tension in the region.
He also addressed the international stage, reacting to US President Trump's assertions regarding the India-Pakistan truce and commending the Indian army's role in the ongoing conflict, known as Operation Sindoor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Proposes $6.8 Billion Budget Cut for FDA
Controversial Move: Trump Administration Attempts to End Flores Settlement
U.S. Administration Blocks Harvard's International Enrollments Amidst Investigation
Trump administration files motion to end court-monitored protections for child migrants in custody, reports AP.
Harvard vs. Trump Administration: A Legal Showdown