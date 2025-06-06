Left Menu

Chad Reacts to US Visa Policy with Reciprocal Ban

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby announced a suspension of visa issuance to U.S. citizens in response to President Trump's renewed travel ban on 12 countries, including Chad. The move signifies Chad's commitment to dignity and reciprocity, amidst mixed reactions across Africa regarding the US policy.

Ndjamena | Updated: 06-06-2025 03:29 IST
Chad Reacts to US Visa Policy with Reciprocal Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chad has decided to suspend the issuance of visas to American citizens, according to President Mahamat Idriss Deby, who described the measure as reciprocal. This announcement follows the U.S. administration's renewal of a travel ban on several countries, including Chad.

President Donald Trump invoked this controversial policy, which impacts 12 nations, citing deficient security screenings and past refusals to repatriate overstaying citizens. The revised travel limitations will affect nations ranging from Afghanistan to Yemen.

The decision sparked varied responses across Africa. Chad emphasized its autonomy and dignity, while the Republic of Congo attributed inclusion to misinformation. Meanwhile, Sierra Leone expressed a willingness to address associated concerns diplomatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

