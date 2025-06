Diddy's Courtroom Antics: Sketch Artist Requests and Jury Nods

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the gray-bearded hip-hop mogul, made an interesting request to courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg. Asking her to "soften me up a bit," Combs humorously noted she made him look like a koala bear during his racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking trial.

Throughout the proceedings in Manhattan federal court, artist Rosenberg documented events for Reuters amidst prohibitions on photography and video. Combs, dressed in sweaters and sporting graying hair, is not alone in commenting on Rosenberg's work. Previously, Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. engaged with her sketches in related court matters.

Despite facing potential life imprisonment, Combs maintained a spirited demeanor, communicating with family in court. However, such behavior was frowned upon by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, warning him against further jury interactions during lawyer cross-examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)