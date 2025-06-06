India's Stern Stance: Pakistan Criticized by BJP MP on International Tour

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda led an all-party delegation across four countries, harshly criticizing Pakistan, describing it as "an emperor with no clothes." Speaking to India Today's Gaurav Sawant, Panda accused Pakistan of operating shamelessly within the international community.

The delegation visited Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria, nations that strongly oppose jihadism, significantly diverging from Pakistan's path. Despite their Islamic identities, these countries have taken decisive action against radicalism, unlike Pakistan, which allegedly encourages extremist elements, according to Panda.

Moreover, Panda highlighted that these Islamic nations perceive India positively as they recognize Pakistan as a "problem child." The leader expressed optimism that these countries might push Pakistan towards correcting its ways, while affirming that India's new normal entails retaliating against cross-border terrorism without escalating conflicts to a nuclear threshold.

