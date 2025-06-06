Left Menu

Molotov Chaos: The 'Free Palestine' Attack and Its Fallout

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, faced 118 charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado. Charged with attempted murder and assault, Soliman, held on a high bond, is accused of planning the attack for a year. His family faces immigration issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boulder | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:41 IST
Molotov Chaos: The 'Free Palestine' Attack and Its Fallout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking incident, Mohamed Sabry Soliman stands accused of launching a Molotov cocktail attack shouting "Free Palestine" at demonstrators advocating for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. The 45-year-old was charged with 118 counts, including attempted murder, in a Boulder court on Thursday.

Authorities revealed that Soliman, who had been masquerading as a gardener, had planned the attack for a year. Despite managing to hurl only two of his prepared 18 Molotov cocktails, Soliman's actions have been described as horrifying. His motives were reportedly a desire to target Zionists, reflecting deeper tensions linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In the aftermath, the community in Boulder gathered for a somber vigil remembering the victims. Meanwhile, Soliman's family, facing their immigration challenges, remain detained, sparking further debate about the implications of one's actions on relatives. The investigation remains active, as Soliman's attorney prepares for the upcoming preliminary hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025