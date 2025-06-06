Molotov Chaos: The 'Free Palestine' Attack and Its Fallout

In a shocking incident, Mohamed Sabry Soliman stands accused of launching a Molotov cocktail attack shouting "Free Palestine" at demonstrators advocating for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. The 45-year-old was charged with 118 counts, including attempted murder, in a Boulder court on Thursday.

Authorities revealed that Soliman, who had been masquerading as a gardener, had planned the attack for a year. Despite managing to hurl only two of his prepared 18 Molotov cocktails, Soliman's actions have been described as horrifying. His motives were reportedly a desire to target Zionists, reflecting deeper tensions linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In the aftermath, the community in Boulder gathered for a somber vigil remembering the victims. Meanwhile, Soliman's family, facing their immigration challenges, remain detained, sparking further debate about the implications of one's actions on relatives. The investigation remains active, as Soliman's attorney prepares for the upcoming preliminary hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)