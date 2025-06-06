From Allies to Adversaries: The Trump-Musk Fallout

In a notable shift from past camaraderie, former President Donald Trump and billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk find themselves at odds. The disagreement centers on Trump's controversial tax bill, which Musk has lambasted publicly. Initially trying to maintain cordial relations, Trump's patience with Musk's vocal criticisms waned.

The fallout has significant political and financial implications. Trump's relationship with Musk previously offered strategic advantages, providing access to tech donors and younger voter demographics. Now, the rupture threatens these connections, raising questions about campaign funding and influence.

Meanwhile, Musk's confrontational stance risks inviting further government scrutiny into his business practices and contracts. The unfolding events have not only shocked allies and associates but have also sent Tesla's stock spiraling, underscoring the widespread effects of this high-profile rift.

(With inputs from agencies.)