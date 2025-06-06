BJP Criticizes Congress: The Truth Behind the Kashmir Rail Link

The BJP has fiercely criticized the Congress Party, accusing it of disseminating 'half-truths' about the Kashmir rail link project. The BJP asserts that unlike its rivals, the Modi administration completes what it starts, specifically highlighting the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line.

This conflict of narratives emerged after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described the project as an epitome of governance continuity, which he claims has been consistently undermined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's quest for recognition. The remarks surface as Modi prepares to inaugurate the towering Chenab River railway bridge, bolstering his government's track record.

Responding pointedly, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari refuted Ramesh's claims, stating the Chenab Bridge was declared a national project under the NDA government in 2002, with complete central funding assured. Bhandari accuses Congress of neglecting the initiative post-2004, alleging that the Modi government revived and expedited the project's completion.

Underlining the BJP's approach, Bhandari emphasized the government's commitment to seeing projects to their fruition, contrasting it with Congress's history of unfulfilled promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)