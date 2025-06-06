Kashmir Rail Link Controversy: BJP and Congress Clash Over Project Completion

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress party of disseminating 'half truths' regarding the Kashmir rail link project, emphasizing that the Modi government completed what it set out to achieve. In contrast, they criticize the opposition for making unfulfilled promises during its governance.

This response came after Congress's Jairam Ramesh described the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) as an example of continuity in governance, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi disputes such continuity due to a focus on self-promotion. The statement was issued prior to the inauguration of Chenab river's record-breaking railway bridge.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari countered Ramesh's remarks, asserting that the Chenab Bridge, a national project funded by the NDA government since 2002, was revitalized by PM Modi's administration. Under the PRAGATI initiative, the project saw consistent oversight and completion within an unprecedented timeline, contrasting with Congress's historically unfulfilled project plans.